Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and the deep state used millions of taxpayers’ money to bribe parliamentarians to pass the controversial Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021.

Speaking on Wednesday, Nyoro said MPs allied to Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were bribed with money to pass the bill.

Nyoro, who was among those who lost the bill, claimed that the government used the money it looted from Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) to bribe the legislators who supported the bill.

According to the Kiharu legislator, Uhuru and Raila used Sh 10 million to rally their MPs to pass the bill.

“We saw money being distributed by Honourable Fatuma Gedi to members who are voting for this Political Parties (Amendment) Bill.

“I want to tell them, you can bribe the honourable members here but you cannot bribe the people of Kenya.

“As a son of Mau Mau, I cannot be intimidated by these hecklers and Covid Billionaires.

“There is evidence madam speaker that money was changing hands in this House,” Nyoro said.

Nyoro was later thrown out of the Assembly for failing to substantiate the claims of bribery.

