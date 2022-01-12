Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – The Atheist in Kenya Society has announced incentives that it is offering to attract new members.

The non-religious organization announced on Twitter through a poster that new members will be offered Ksh 20,000 for medical expenses once they pay an annual membership fee of Ksh 500.

The new members will be also be given Ksh 20,000 to cater for funeral costs.

Members can also request for free legal assistance if they are discriminated against.

Members will also be showered with gifts during weddings and birthdays.

“During weddings, birthdays, and baby showers, we will celebrate with members by way of giving gifts, and in some cases being part of the celebrations.

“We will give members a discount of 25 percent on books, t-shirts and other promotional materials,” the poster stated.

“Members will be given a priority for funding, sponsorship, and training that have been organized in partnership with other organizations,” the poster further stated.

The society was recently robbed clean by former secretary, Seth Mahiga, who resigned after giving his life to Christ.

He emptied the society’s bank account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.