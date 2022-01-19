Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – As Kenyans are treated to hate speech being propagated by politicians ahead of the August 9th General Election, painful memories of the chaos that erupted after the 2007 General Election where thousands of people were killed and maimed and hundreds of thousands internally displaced are still fresh.

Notably, the people who were burnt alive inside a church in Kiambaa that saw Deputy President William Ruto being blamed for the massacre.

According to Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga had received intelligence on the Kiambaa massacre days before it happened.

The MP narrated that Raila, acting on the intelligence, put in place measures to stop Ruto from going ahead with his evil plans but was unsuccessful.

Kuria claimed that Raila had confided in him on the nature of intelligence he had received from the British spies and BBC.

He noted that Raila had planned a political rally to preach peace in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu but Ruto asked him to reschedule it.

“On several occasions, Raila Odinga has narrated to me how he was warned by British Intelligence and the BBC of a massive march by armed warriors from Kerio Valley towards Burnt Forest on the eve of Kiambaa massacre in 2007.”

“They planned a pre-emptive peace mission in Eldoret the following day, but were prevailed upon to postpone by a Pentagon member (Ruto) to give space for a ‘major operation’. Only for Kiambaa to happen on the fateful day.

“My point is, those tales will not help anyone after people die.

“Our demand for peaceful elections is non-negotiable,” Kuria stated.

