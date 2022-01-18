Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman, Johnstone Muthama, has accused former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka of being a selfish leader who only cares about his stomach.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Muthama said Kalonzo, who is also a principal in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), has already made a deal with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to support his presidential bid in August.

Muthama said Kalonzo has been lying to other OKA principals that they are together yet he has struck a deal with Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The outspoken former legislator said Kalonzo has been paid Sh 10 billion by Uhuru and Raila and he used part of the money to organise a party at his Yatta home last weekend.

Muthama said in the deal Kalonzo will be the Speaker of the National Assembly when Raila Odinga forms the government and the running mate position will be occupied by an individual from the Mt Kenya region.

“They have planned to mobilize Sh 10 billion and give Kalonzo to support Raila, after which he will come here and tell you that they (Kalonzo and Raila) have made a government where he will be the Speaker of the National Assembly with Raila being the president but the deputy will be picked from elsewhere,” said Muthama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST