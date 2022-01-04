Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – In what can only be described as an ironic twist by Central Kenya leaders trying to sell former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Mount Kenya, they are making quite disparaging and offensive remarks about the ODM boss in an effort to package him as harmless to Kikuyu voters.

According to economist and Deputy President William Ruto’s supporter, David Ndii, the Kieleweke team is sending out a loud message that Raila will not be in charge if elected president as portrayed in the controversial video posted recently by Raila Odinga’s campaigners.

In the video which was shot as Odinga’s chief campaigner, Central Organisation of Trade Unions boss, Francis Atwoli, was gifting Raila Odinga bulls, Raila appears to stumble as he goes up a staircase and is seen being assisted in this effort.

Ndii claimed that this image of Raila looking frail is the image that Kieleweke members want to sell of him in Central with the silent message that his role will simply be to warm the seat for another Kikuyu leader who will replace him sooner rather than later.

Ndii advised the ODM Leader to play along and pretend to be a clueless old fool then show his true colours later.

“This is how #uthamaki dynasts and fat cats are selling Raila in Mt. Kenya, as in he won’t finish the term, and we will be back in charge.

“If I were Raila, I’d be playing along too,” Ndii tweeted.

Just last month, the Mount Kenya Foundation settled Raila Odinga as its preferred presidential candidate in the 2022 General Elections.

MKF is an elite club of billionaire businessmen from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard.

