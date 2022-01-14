Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 January 2022 – A wealthy British investor identified as Lord Michael Spencer is allegedly among those financing Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign as he seeks to become Kenya’s fifth President.

Spencer was in the spotlight recently after he was involved in a scuffle at Wilson Airport while in the company of Ruto’s confidant, Oscar Sudi.

The British billionaire has an array of business interests from finance, insurance to wealth management.

He owns Sarai House, a lavish lodge in Laikipia County.

It’s one of Kenya’s most expensive lodges.

The suites’ prices start from $14,000 (Sh1.5 million) per night and clients stay for a minimum of three nights.

He also has a private home located on a clifftop in Kilifi overlooking the Indian Ocean.

Spencer also owns several private jets, high-end cars and a luxurious yatch.

Last year, Sunday Times newspaper valued Spencher’s wealth at Ksh 184.3 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.