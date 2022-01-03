Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Endebess MP Robert Pukose has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga of bribing MPs to support the controversial Political Parties Amendment Bill.

While addressing a political gathering yesterday, Pukose alleged that the Members of Parliament received Ksh100,000 each even as the Bill passed through the second reading stage.

According to the Deputy President William Ruto-allied MP, the Bill was meant to give Azimio la Umoja an advantage as the country heads to the polls in eight months.

“Those who are supporting this bill are given Ksh100,000 each so that they pass this bill.

“Bribery has now moved to parliament.”

“We want to tell our members who have received this money from the government that they have sold their rights and that they will be punished this year,” Pukose alleged.

The Endebess legislator added that they will move to court if the Bill sails through parliament even as the MPs are expected to debate further amendments to the proposed Bill.

He alleged that the Bill was unconstitutional, stating that the Registrar of Political Parties would influence the nomination process of political parties.

“We want to tell our colleagues that the issue of giving the Registrar of Political Parties powers in the nomination of political parties cannot be allowed.”

“We will battle it out in parliament and if they force their way in parliament, we shall move to court,” the legislator stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST