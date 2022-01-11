Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 11 January 2022 – A Twitter user has spoilt the party for a notorious fraudster who has been posing as a lady online and conning gullible men.
The fraudster poses on Twitter as a beautiful Kikuyu lady by the name Iggy Wanjiku.
The Twitter user engaged the fraudster, who also masquerades as a nurse, in a hilarious conversation after he sought ‘fun services’ and in the process, he busted the catfish account.
“Kenyan Kikuyus, tell this catfish @Iggy_Wanjiku to fish elsewhere,” he wrote and shared screenshots of their conversation.
This conversation with crack your ribs! EH! EH!.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>