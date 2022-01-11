Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 January 2022 – A Twitter user has spoilt the party for a notorious fraudster who has been posing as a lady online and conning gullible men.

The fraudster poses on Twitter as a beautiful Kikuyu lady by the name Iggy Wanjiku.

The Twitter user engaged the fraudster, who also masquerades as a nurse, in a hilarious conversation after he sought ‘fun services’ and in the process, he busted the catfish account.

“Kenyan Kikuyus, tell this catfish @Iggy_Wanjiku to fish elsewhere,” he wrote and shared screenshots of their conversation.

This conversation with crack your ribs! EH! EH!.

