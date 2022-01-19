Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati’s Chinese wife made a crowd go crazy after addressing them in fluent Kisii language over the weekend.

In a video trending on social media, the MPs wife is seen singing a popular Kisii song with Arati dancing beside her.

The Asian, who was addressing a rally in Bobasi, Kisii County, left the crowd amused with how good she was in speaking the local language.

Joining her husband at Nyamache stadium, she introduced herself as “Kwamboka Arati” and asked the Kisii people to vote for her husband, sparking wild cheers from the crowd.

It was clear the crowd seemed extremely happy with the eloquence of “Kwamboka Arati” and even attempted to persuade her to continue addressing them.

The first time he paraded her was in 2018 at an event in Kisii when he revealed that they are blessed with two children.

The vocal MP was at one time criticized by the local community for marrying a Chinese woman.

Arati defended himself, saying love knows no boundaries.

The vibrant ODM MP is vying for the Kisii gubernatorial seat, aiming to replace Governor James Ongwae, who is finishing his two terms permitted by the constitution.

Arati has teamed up with Richard Onyonka, who is running for the senatorial seat, to take up the leadership of Kisii County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST