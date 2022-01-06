Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again attacked Mt Kenya Foundation members, claiming that they are a bunch of selfish individuals who only care about their ill-gotten wealth.

Mt Kenya Foundation members include Equity Bank founder, Peter Munga and Royal Media Service (RMS) founder SK Macharia among other billionaires.

In December last year, the group endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, saying he is the best-placed person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in August this year.

Raila’s endorsement by Mt Kenya billionaires left a big wound on Ruto’s brain and he has been abusing the group daily.

Speaking in Vihiga County on Thursday, Ruto said plans were being hatched by some individuals ‘who think they can control Kenyans’ to reintroduce the imperial presidency.

Ruto said Kenyans voted overwhelmingly for the 2010 Constitution to among others, get rid of the imperial presidency.

“Some few rich people, out of arrogance think that they can sit in a certain hotel in Nairobi and appoint their puppet president to run the affairs of our nation and protect their interests and wealth,” Ruto said

The second in command said Kenyans were more enlightened than before and they want a government that can transform their lives.

“Kenyans are eager and willing to vote for leaders who have plans and agenda that can transform the lives of ordinary people, who form the majority population of this country,” he said.

