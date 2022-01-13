Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies breathed a sigh of relief following the resignation of Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya, a long-term career civil servant who has served in various capacities in the executive arm of government.

Natembeya hung up the boots yesterday as the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner to focus on the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat, becoming the first-ever civil servant to resign to contest in the August 9, General Election.

Following Natembeya’s resignation, Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in Rift Valley took to social media to rejoice and celebrate, describing him in all manner of negative adjectives possible.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany said Natembeya, who has expressed his interest to succeed retiring Governor Patrick Khaemba, was a very arrogant civil servant who preferred chest-thumping and insults.

“George Natembea has resigned good riddance of a very arrogant civil servant.

“He preferred chest-thumping and insults to reason, he was Mr. know it. Welcome to the land of politics George, waiting to see if you will change,” Kositany.

On his part, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said Natembeya should have been fired a long time ago as he was divisive and polarizing.

Murkomen, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, further stated that Natembeya was solely responsible for setting communities against each other for political reasons in Rift Valley.

“George Natembeya was a terrible Regional Commissioner. He was divisive and polarizing. He was solely responsible for setting up communities against each other for political reasons,

” He failed the people of RV and Kerio Valley. His exit is good for the peace in the Rift Valley. He should have been fired,

“George Natambeya aspires to be the Governor of Trans Nzoia which is a cosmopolitan county.

“”Judging from his performance as RC, such a polarizing, hateful, and vengeful dictator is not good for the peace and unity of Trans Nzoia.

” I hope the new Regional Commissioner will be apolitical and focus on peace and conflict resolution,” Murkomen said in a Tweet.

