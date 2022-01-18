Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 January 2022 – Upcoming model, Haentel Wanjiru, is out of the country for a lavish vacation, even as millions of Kenyans complain of harsh economic times.

The sassy model lives a flamboyant lifestyle that is sponsored by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

Kingi, who squanders county funds to entertain young women, has dated Haentel for quite some time.

However, they have managed to keep their affair under the wraps.

The only time they were spotted together is in 2019 when Haentel accidentally posted a photo on a vacation with the Governor in one of the most expensive hotels in Kenya and then quickly deleted it.

She is currently in Mauritius eating life with a big spoon as seen in the photos below.

