Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto suffered a massive loss in the National Assembly on Wednesday after members of the National Assembly ganged up to oppose amendments fronted by his allies.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale proposed an amendment to Clause 8 of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill and Members of the National Assembly, by the majority, voted to reject the amendments.

The amendment by Duale received 104 ayes and 128 nays who rejected the motion.

Nambale MP Sakwa Bunyasi proposed an amendment to Clause 8 (C) of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill and he was backed by Ruto’s allies.

But lawmakers by the majority, rejected the amendments, with 111 ayes and 132 nays.

Saku MP Raso Dido was also met with rejections when he proposed amendments to Clause Nine of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill.

MPs voted by the majority to reject the motion. Dido’s amendment received 128 ayes, 158 nays, and 2 abstentions.

Kiminini lawmaker Didmus Barasa proposed amendments to Clause 10 of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill which received 131 ayes, 163 nays and zero abstentions.

His Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichungwa proposed amendments to Clause Ten of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill which was rejected by MPs allied to Azimio La Umoja. The amendment received 123 ayes, 154 nays and zero abstentions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST