Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 January 2022 – Now that the festive season is over, city residents are leaving the village with their boots packed to the brim with all manner of farm produce.

These are the same people who give just 500 bob to their parents and leave the village with farm produce worth thousands of shillings.

See these photos that have sparked reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.