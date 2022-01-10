Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Executive Secretary

Overview

In pursuit of fulfilling the Mission and Vision of the University, a suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced professional with impeccable track record is required to fill this position.

In addition to the above outlined and the below listed qualifications and responsibilities, the candidate should also possess the following skills; organizational skills, time management skills, honesty and integrity, communication skills and empathy, conciliatory attitude.

The candidate should also be physically fit as the job requires a lot of movement.

Qualifications

Master’s Degree in a Business Administration/ Human Resource /Business Studies/Social Science or any relevant area of specialization.

3 years’ experience as a Senior Secretary in MKU or in a comparable position.

Proficiency in IT applications and;

Shorthand III – 100 w.p. o Typewriting III – 50 w.p.m. o Business English III

Office Management III

Secretarial Duties II

Office Practice II

Commerce II /Accounting

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in a Business Administration/Office Management/Human Resource /Business Studies/Social Science or any relevant area of specialization.

5 years’ experience as a Senior Secretary or comparable position.

Proficiency in IT applications and;

Shorthand III – 100 w.p.

Typewriting III – 50 p.m.

Business English III

Office Management III

Secretarial Duties II

Office Practice II

Commerce II /Accounting

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing and booking all meetings for the officer to whom assigned.

Managing office float for the office to whom assigned.

Ordering and controlling office stationery for the office.

Managing, administrating over and coordinating all in-coming and out- going mails/correspondence.

Booking appointments/updating and maintaining the Diary for the officer to whom assigned.

Providing public relations/front desk services for the office to which assigned.

Filling/retrieval and maintaining of records for the office.

Acting as Secretariat to some meetings.

Supervising staff under him/her.

Accessing and utilizing online information.

How to Apply

Application Deadline: January 14th 2022