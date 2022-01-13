Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 January 2022 – Ghanaian social media users have reacted to a viral video currently doing rounds online that captured the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, in a restaurant with a white lady.

The nosy person who posted the video on his Snapchat with the account name, Al-Lamin, claimed that the President was cheating on his wife with the young white lady.

He had reportedly taken the lady on a date.

“My President is cheating,” he captioned the video accompanied by emojis.

The video has been widely shared on social media and despite the buzz that it has created online, the President’s handlers are yet to issue a statement.

Check out the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.