Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has today proved to be a political juggernaut after he painted the entire Eldoret Town yellow and green with his visit.

Thousands of his supporters thronged Eldoret Sports Club grounds in Uasin Gishu County to welcome the DP in his home county.

The event was organized by area leaders to bless the DP and give him the leeway to criss-cross the country in a hunt for votes.

Among the leaders who led in preparations include Governor Jackson Mandago and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. Other local leaders were also involved.

As Ruto made a triumphant entry into the stadium, the boisterous crowd that had eagerly waited for him gave him a heroic reception.

Video of the reception shows a huge crowd waving back to the DP who was acknowledging the reception from the rooftop of his vehicle.

DP Ruto was accompanied by his allies across the country who came to show their support and assure residents of their backing.

The leaders pledged to work with the DP and ensure he clinches the top seat.

Leaders who spoke also castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga urging area residents to focus their attention on ensuring Ruto’s bid becomes a success.

The DP will be seeking his first stab at the presidency in the August elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST