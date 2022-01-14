Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 January 2022 – Samidoh is in Mombasa to relax his mind after splitting with his wife, Eddah.

He was spotted at Jumeira beach hotel in the company of an unidentified slay queen.

They were enjoying the cool breeze but looking at the photos closely, he appears distressed.

Sources have revealed that Samidoh was forced to walk out of their matrimonial home in Kahawa, following frequent domestic wrangles with his wife.

He is also not on good terms with his baby mama, Karen Nyamu.

Below are photos of Samidoh and the slay queen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.