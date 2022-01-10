Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Safaricom Discover Graduate Program – (21000646)
At Safaricom, we’re working hard to build a better future. A more connected, inclusive, and sustainable world. As a dynamic global community, it’s our human spirit, together with technology, that empowers us to achieve this.
We challenge and innovate in order to connect people, businesses, and communities across the world. Delighting our customers and earning their loyalty drive us, and we experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.
With us, you can truly be yourself and belong, share inspiration, embrace new opportunities, thrive and make a real difference.
What to expect:
- Your will interact and work with Industry leading technology and experts
- Be immersed in agile ways of working
- Get extensive business exposure through cross-functional rotations
- Have personalized development and placement in your area/s of specialization
- Get focused mentorship, training and support to stretch your potential
- Build expertise in your chosen area in either UI/UX, IoT or Machine Learning
- Be part of a robust community of Discover Graduates
Qualifications
What we’re looking for:
We are looking for innovative leaders, those who embrace new technologies and are continuously learning, individuals who are curious to the world of opportunity on offer. Safaricom is a place where you can bring your whole self to work as you kick start your career.
- Successful candidates will have passion for technology, customers, and commercial savviness
- Demonstratable knowledge of at least one of these skillsets i.e., UI/UX, IoT and Machine Learning
- You should demonstrate creativity, adaptability and learning enthusiasm
- Recently graduated (within one year) with a minimum 2nd upper degree
- You will boldly share your views, challenge status quo and a conscious risk taker.
- Excellent communication and writing skills
Documents required:
As part of the recruitment and on-boarding process the below documents will be required at a later stage
- A recommendation letter /Completion letter/ graduation certificate from your university
- NSSF, NHIF, KRA PIN & Bank account details
- Copy of National Identity Card.
- Good conduct & CRB certificate (not older than 12 months)
Note:
Please note you will be taken through a competitive recruitment process for the skillset selected against other applicants.
If you feel that you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualifications, kindly proceed to update your candidate profile on our recruitment portal and apply.
Remember to fill out your candidate profile and attach all relevant documents
Persons with Disabilities and Female candidates are highly encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
