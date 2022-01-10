Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Safaricom Discover Graduate Program – (21000646)

At Safaricom, we’re working hard to build a better future. A more connected, inclusive, and sustainable world. As a dynamic global community, it’s our human spirit, together with technology, that empowers us to achieve this.

We challenge and innovate in order to connect people, businesses, and communities across the world. Delighting our customers and earning their loyalty drive us, and we experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

With us, you can truly be yourself and belong, share inspiration, embrace new opportunities, thrive and make a real difference.

What to expect:

Your will interact and work with Industry leading technology and experts

Be immersed in agile ways of working

Get extensive business exposure through cross-functional rotations

Have personalized development and placement in your area/s of specialization

Get focused mentorship, training and support to stretch your potential

Build expertise in your chosen area in either UI/UX, IoT or Machine Learning

Be part of a robust community of Discover Graduates

Qualifications

What we’re looking for:

We are looking for innovative leaders, those who embrace new technologies and are continuously learning, individuals who are curious to the world of opportunity on offer. Safaricom is a place where you can bring your whole self to work as you kick start your career.

Successful candidates will have passion for technology, customers, and commercial savviness

Demonstratable knowledge of at least one of these skillsets i.e., UI/UX, IoT and Machine Learning

You should demonstrate creativity, adaptability and learning enthusiasm

Recently graduated (within one year) with a minimum 2 nd upper degree

upper degree You will boldly share your views, challenge status quo and a conscious risk taker.

Excellent communication and writing skills

Documents required:

As part of the recruitment and on-boarding process the below documents will be required at a later stage

A recommendation letter /Completion letter/ graduation certificate from your university

NSSF, NHIF, KRA PIN & Bank account details

Copy of National Identity Card.

Good conduct & CRB certificate (not older than 12 months)

Note:

Please note you will be taken through a competitive recruitment process for the skillset selected against other applicants.

If you feel that you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualifications, kindly proceed to update your candidate profile on our recruitment portal and apply.

Remember to fill out your candidate profile and attach all relevant documents

Persons with Disabilities and Female candidates are highly encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here