Monday, 17 January 2022 – Bogonko Bosire’s younger brother, Joshua Mangwari Bosire, reportedly committed suicide last Monday after falling into depression.

Joshua, 37, is said to have taken poison after threatening to take his own life for a while.

He had fallen into depression after his brother mysteriously disappeared.

He would spend most of his time in drinking dens ranting about his brother’s disappearance.

“Joshua was depressed. He was also battling alcoholism which came as a result of Bogonko’s mysterious disappearance,” a family member revealed.

Joshua lived with Bogonko in the same house in South B before he went missing.

He moved back to the village to take care of their ailing father after Bogonko disappeared.

Bogonko’s dad reportedly slipped into depression and is now schizophrenic after searching for his son in vain.

Bogonko’s mother is also ailing.

Bogonko’s brother will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The popular blogger has been missing for nine years now.

He was last seen alive in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, where he had gone to visit a lady.

