Friday, January 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s so-called sacrifice for the country, saying Kenyans will not elect him because of his sacrifice but a proven track record in the upcoming election.

Speaking while in Embulbul, Ngong, Kajiado County, Ruto said Kenyans will only vote according to what leaders have done for them, noting that Raila has no track record.

According to Ruto, elections are not beauty contests but a show of a track record.

“This is not a beauty contest; it is a contest on one’s track record on development,” said Ruto.

The DP named the projects the government has done for the county of Kajiado.

He named the built roads, schools, and rural electrification, saying Raila has nothing to prove in Kajiado.

Ruto said that both he and Raila have been in government, serving as Deputy President and Prime Minister but has nothing to write home about.

He called residents of Kajiado to avoid being misled by tribal parties, accusing them of propagating tribal divisions.

“Don’t let them divide us into tribal parties, let us unite so that we can face our challenges as one.

“He has been in the government and he is aging, how sure are you he will perform,” the DP said

The second in command said they have beaten the Azimio side with everything, including their bottom-up economic model.

He also accused Raila of being too old to continue with the projects by President Kenyatta.

“Are you giving this sit to Raila who has no track record or hustler who has performed?

“He is going now to eighty years, what can he do?” Paused Ruto.

