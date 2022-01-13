Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has once again posted a message on social media that has sparked mixed reactions across the political divide.

Sabina, who is among few leaders from the Mt Kenya region who are supporting Jubilee Party, wrote a statement that may mean she is on her way out of the ruling party.

In her message, Sabina said that one has to improve himself/herself after making and realising the mistake.

With the majority of Murang’a politicians joining Deputy President William Ruto‘s United Democratic Alliance(UDA), Sabina is the only politician who has stood with Jubilee Party even as residents beg her to join the wheelbarrow party if she wants to be re-elected in 2022.

Sabina has also been the number one supporter of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

This is what Sabina wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday.

“When the archer misses the mark, he turns and looks for the fault within himself.

“Failure to hit the bull’s eye is never the fault of the target. To improve your aim. ..Improve yourself.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST