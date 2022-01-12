Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has denied ditching Jubilee Party despite speculations that she has joined Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi party.

Speaking at Michuki Technical Training Institute in Murang’a, Chege noted that some people were spreading propaganda about her next political move, saying she will soon announce the party she will use to seek an elective position in the next general elections.

She admitted that there are issues with the ruling party calling the party’s leadership to put their house in order.

“I’m still a member of the Jubilee party and strongly support Azimio.”

“We want to tell the leadership of Jubilee to put their house in order so that we know the future of the party.”

“If the party will not revamp, then we can use other parties or even vie as independent candidates,” she said during the function which was also attended by her Homa Bay counterpart, Gladys Wanga.

Chege, who has shown interest in vying for the Murang’a gubernatorial seat, further said she is yet to declare the seat she will vie for.

“Soon I will be making my next political move, I can go for the governorship seat or even seek to be a presidential running mate.”

“I will officially announce the seat I will go for in less than one month’s time,” she promised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST