Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta over his failure to reform the Jubilee Party.

Despite suffering a series of defeats in various by-elections held in the country, Uhuru, who is the party leader, is yet to revamp the party which political pundits have been terming as a ‘carcass’

Speaking on Tuesday, Sabina said though they are still in the party, they are worried about the delays in reviving the party or birthing a new one to enable them to counter the United Democratic Alliance’s popularity.

“We are waiting for the Jubilee party decision. Our party leaders are delaying but we hope by the end of this month they will have worked on something,” Sabina said.

She said if there will be no move by February, she alongside other Kieleweke politicians, will seek alternatives that may mean jumping into UDA and other smaller parties.

“Jubilee leaders should stop delaying because as aspirants we want to start printing campaign materials and strategize how to popularise ourselves,” Sabina stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST