Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has netted yet another big fish from the populous Mt. Kenya region ahead of the much anticipated August 9th General Election.

Inspirational speaker and Counsellor, Anne Wamuratha, officially joined Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, sending shivers across Mt. Kenya.

Wamuratha, who will be running for Kiambu’s Woman Representative position, is expected to battle it out with artiste Loise Kim, Kiambu Deputy governor Joyce Ngugi, Emma Wangari among others.

Wamuratha joined the camp alongside former Ruiru MP Esther Gathogo, aspiring Mathioya MP Anthony Maina Wa Maii and Peter Kihungi.

Breaking the news on his Facebook account, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro welcomed the new catch to their camp saying that UDA was ready to take the country forward.

“You are all great leaders and karibuni sana as we all take part in taking Kenya forward,” he said.

