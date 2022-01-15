Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s eldest son, Nick Ruto, landed himself in deep trouble after angry Kenyans ganged up to troll him for insulting OKA principals.

Nick mocked the OKA principals, among them Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, Moses Wetangula, and Kalonzo Musyoka, after the OKA technical team failed to agree on a modality to pick flagbearer.

“After this grueling event they will take some time off to watch the Afcon Match.”

“Later on, they’ll organize a retreat to discuss suitable time for the next retreat to choose a presidential candidate and his deputy from amongst themselves.”

“A very interesting political just of our time,” Ruto’s son wrote on Twitter.

The statement attracted a lot of reactions from Kenyans who took time to rebuke his remarks asking him to respect leaders.

“Respect the leaders brother, they’ll not be president like your father,” one of the angry Kenyans said.

“Focus on your dad’s presidential bid which might be a nightmare. I hope you’ll be his lawyer when he will be petitioning,” another Kenyan said.

