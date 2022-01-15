Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 15, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga spokesman has brought a new twist on Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid ahead of the August election.

Talking to his Twitter page, Raila’s spokesman Dennis Onyango alleged that going by DP Ruto’s record while in Chiromo, he should not be trusted with the leadership of this country.

According to Onyango, Ruto abandoned his studies to join YK92 not to make Kenya better but to make some money.

“In the midst of his hysterical forays, Ruto has urged Kenyans to elect the next president based on track record.

“Let’s take up this challenge, go to Chiromo Campus where Ruto abandoned studies to join YK92 not to make Kenya better but to make some money,” Onyango stated.

The spokesman has been on the record for sending scathing attacks against DP Ruto.

Earlier, Onyango went on a tirade against Deputy President William Ruto and the whole Tanga Tanga faction.

Onyango observed that Ruto’s political career was on the rise when he was the deputy president during the first term only for things to change and he started working against the president.

He stated that people who were trusted by the Deputy President are the ones who led him down the wrong path.

