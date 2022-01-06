Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered yet another loss after a vocal Mt. Kenya politician dumped him just after Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici.

Former Igembe North Member of Parliament, Joseph M’Eruaki, announced his exit from UDA to Mwangi Kiunjuri’s The Service Party of Kenya (TSP).

M’Eruaki bolted from UDA, joining a growing list of politicians and aspirants leaving the party allied to DP Ruto over disputes on mergers between the ‘Wheelbarrow’ party and smaller parties.

Kiunjuri officially received M’Eruaki, who has declared his interest in reclaiming the Igembe North seat.

M’Eruaki pledged to launch a well-planned campaign to defeat Richard Maore Maoka in the August 9 elections.

The former Legislator served in the 11th Parliament but lost his seat to Jubilee Party’s Maore in the 2017 election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST