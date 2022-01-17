Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s planned rally in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, was canceled at the last minute yesterday.

This comes after another one of Ruto’s rallies in Jacaranda was marred with violence that led to the stoning of the DP.

According to multiple media reports, four MPs who are allies of Deputy President Wiliam Ruto were blocked from accessing the venue because they did not have a permit.

The organisers of the public gathering were Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Alice Wahome (Kandara), and Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati).

Kwanza Sub County Police Commander James Odero explained that the four legislators had not notified them of their intention to use the venue, adding that he had explained to them why they were turned away.

“I have talked to them and they have agreed to notify us in the future,” Odero stated.

However, the MPs read mischief in the incident and accused former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya of issuing orders to bar them from holding a peaceful meeting.

“We are told Natembeya has called Ojwang’ and issued orders to prevent us from holding our meeting.”

“This is an express violation of freedom of association as guaranteed by the bill of rights in our Constitution,” Wahome lamented.

On his part, Gachagua stated that blocking them from holding their meeting was part of a scheme to frustrate the DP’s campaigns.

“Using police will not make Raila the President, it has been tried before but it failed.

“It is very unfortunate that the government is using the police to force a project by the name Raila Odinga to the people of Kenya,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST