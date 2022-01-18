Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has lambasted the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, over an alleged raid at businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s offices.

In a video shared by the Tangatanga legislator on his social media pages, Sudi claimed that the DCI has a personal vendetta against Wanjigi after the businessman won a case that saw Kinoti convicted.

The top detective was handed a four-month prison sentence at Kamiti Maximum Prison after he was found guilty of contempt of court.

Wanjigi had sued Kinoti for illegally retaining his firearms after the police raided the businessman’s home in 2017.

“Kinoti is going after Jimi Wanigi who fought for his rights and saw Kinoti jailed.

“The DCI boss has now decided to send all those police officers after Wanjigi. No one owns democracy in Kenya,” Sudi stated.

Sudi further alleged that the raid was triggered by Wanjigi’s comments at Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s home, where he described ODM leader Raila Odinga as a dictator.

At the event held at Musyoka’s home, Wanjigi asked the Kamba community to support Kalonzo if he vies for the presidency in August and not former Premier.

The Kenyan DAILY POST