Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta for lying to Kenyans about former Attorney General, the late Charles Njonjo, in his condolence message.

According to Ahmednassir, Uhuru erred in his remarks about Njonjo.

Ahemdnassir told off the president for crediting Njonjo for the 2010 Constitution saying history speaks otherwise.

“‘Kenya’s progressive constitutional [2010 Constitution] and legal regime owes its robustness to Hon Njonjo’s splendid work…’ President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“President Uhuru should show some respect to HISTORY…and just for God’s sake! @StateHouseKenya,” he tweeted.

Besides, Ahmednassir also castigated Chief Justice Martha Koome because of the manner in which she also mourned the late Njonjo.

He accused her of penning lies about Njonjo while heaping praises on the departed former Attorney General in a condolence message.

“It is very important for the Hon CJ to be truthful about the history…ALWAYS!

“To state on record that Charles Njonjo “…was a great encouragement to other members of the Black Bar” is a lie…and a cheap one at that!” he stated.

Other lawyers who criticised CJ Koome over her tribute include Prof Makau Mutua and Miguna Miguna.

The two stated that the CJ errored in her condolence message by giving the deceased accolades he did not deserve.

Njonjo died on Sunday aged 101 and was cremated 3 hours later per his wishes.

