Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto allies have come out to term the move by over 30 governors to support ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid as inconsequential.

Taking to social media, Ruto allies said the governor’s support won’t guarantee Raila votes as the majority of Kenyans are behind the DP.

Led by Garrisa Township MP Aden Duale, the Tangatanga adherents lashed out at the governors, accusing them of being corrupt and only using Raila to cleanse their corruption sins.

Duale wondered how Raila can be the defender of the devolution when he has been pushing for a constitutional amendment that could have watered down devolution

“Some governors have stood before the people of Kenya and issued their Azimio la Wezi in endorsing Raila Odinga.

“The governors, who have stolen from their counties and no action has been taken, have gone through the laundry Raila which has been running since the Handshake in 2018,” Duale said on Twitter.

The former majority leader said Raila cannot be trusted with devolution as he has been dining and receiving proceeds of theft from the counties.

On his part, former LSK President and Westlands MP aspirant, Nelson Havi, said the governors will give Raila 30 votes only..

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, on her part, said 30 governors are nothing compared to 30 million followers of the DP.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi who told Ruto not to worry as the 20 governors out of the 30 who declared support for Raila are serving their second term hence they will have little influence in the August General Election.

