Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has found himself in trouble after a video of him assaulting a lady, who works as a Sergeant at Arms in Parliament went viral.

In the short clip, the rogue MP is seen confronting the lady before pushing her to the floor.

This happened as his colleagues were fighting and hurling insults at each other during the debate on the Political Parties Amendment Bill.

Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has also accused the Bahati lawmaker of assaulting him in Parliament.

Kioni claims that Kimani Ngunjiri strangled him with a tie.

“The Mp strangled me using my tie and I struggled hard enough not to injure myself.

“If I had not done that, I would have been left with bruises on my face,” he said.

“I could not believe that an old man like Kimani Ngunjiri can reach out and try to strangle me, the only reason being that I am voting on this side and he is voting on the other side,” he added.

He promised that he will take action and condemned the chaos that erupted in Parliament.

Kioni claims that Ruto’s allies resorted to chaos in Parliament because they don’t have numbers.

Below is a viral clip of Kimani Ngunjiri assaulting the female Sergeant At Arms.

