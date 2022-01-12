Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga seems to be upstaging Deputy President William Ruto in the race to State House, going by the confidence of his lead campaigner and Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi.

Speaking in an interview, Muriithi, who has promised to deliver nothing less than a victory for Baba come the August General Elections, noted that Raila will win the presidential elections with a huge margin following his efforts to make some grounds in regions that were perceived not to be his political strongholds in the past.

The Laikipia governor claimed that the former Prime Minister has managed to increase his popularity in regions like North Eastern, Mt Kenya region, and some parts of Rift Valley.

According to him, these are some of the signs that Raila is destined for the presidency.

“Opposition supporters should feel encouraged ahead of the general elections because most regions that Raila had no support are now stepping up.

“He has gained many supporters in North Eastern, Rift Valley especially in Laikipia and Nakuru,” Ndiritu said.

He further noted that the Central region where Deputy President William Ruto enjoyed massive support is slowly embracing Raila’s candidature and he would soon become the preferred presidential candidate in the region.

The Laikipia boss noted that the ODM boss has been coming close to winning the elections without the Mt Kenya votes, something he said will change this time around.

“In his previous elections, Raila has come close to winning without Mt Kenya.

“As we speak he is the leading candidate in Mt Kenya. I suspect he will get about 60 per cent votes from the region come August,” he said.

