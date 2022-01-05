Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has kicked off his New year State House race with a series of 40 political rallies in Western and Rift valley regions.

On Monday, January 3, the DP began his tour of the region with a political gathering in Trans Nzoia, which is part of the 40 rallies he is expected to hold in the next seven days.

According to the schedule posted by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, one of Ruto’s point men in the Western Region, the deputy president was in Kakamega County yesterday.

Ruto and his entourage will then make inroads into Bungoma and Busia counties to upset ODM leader Raila Odinga who has enjoyed massive support in the region before flying to West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet.

The DP will then address a mega rally in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County before holding his final rally in Migori County, a region that has rallied support behind opposition leader Raila Odinga in the recent General Elections.

This comes barely a month after the Jubilee deputy party leader held 135 political rallies in 30 days in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is expected to retire in August 2022.

In October 2021, the 2022 presidential contender held 133 rallies in 20 counties in an all-out campaign.

The deputy president would hold up to seven rallies in a single day as he tries to woo the Hustlers to support his State House bid.

This comes even as his rival, Raila Odinga, was advised by his doctors to take some time off and rest after a series of whirlwind rallies that culminated into the launch of Azimio Movement late last year.

