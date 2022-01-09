Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has unmasked his competitor, Raila Odinga, and his secret dealings with the Gulf Nations.

Speaking at a rally in Eldoret, Ruto lashed out at Raila, hinting that he hides billions of funds in Dubai in a bid to benefit himself.

The DP pointed fingers at Raila, warning him to desist from talking about the millions that he donates in churches and harambees.

Further, he accused the former premier of being the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing – playing the victim while he has billions stashed as offshore wealth.

“I’ve heard that my competitor is ranting that I gave out Ksh2 million to the Boda Boda Sacco, and then Ksh2 million to help the less fortunate.

“It is true that I have supported close to 300 different groups in Kenya and I’m very proud of it,” he stated.

He noted that he had not appointed any politician to take account of his finances – a jab pointed at the ODM party leader.

“I want to tell my competitors and Kenyans that I have not appointed any politician to be an auditor of the finances that I have.

“Those masquerading as if they are auditors to anybody, they are fakes,” he said.

DP Ruto went on to highlight a number of assets owned by the former premier – noting that Raila was playing the victim despite the fact that he had amassed billions in wealth.

“These people pretend and complain when I give out Ksh1 million while they are billionaires. Their businesses are across the country.”

“In the case of my competitor who keeps complaining, the alcohol company that is being sold across the country belongs to them.

“The same alcohol that has killed many people.”

“They also have a company that sells gas, petroleum but take all the billions abroad while playing politics.

“Their work is building homes in Dubai, London, and South Africa and they want you to remain poor,” he asserted.

“The billions that you take to Dubai, could you have given at least Ksh5 million to the less fortunate?” posed the DP.

The DP’s rant comes as Raila and his allies question the source of millions that he donates in churches and rallies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST