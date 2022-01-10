Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto received a landmark message from Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s stronghold barely hours after gracing the Eldoret rally.

In a statement, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau castigated DP Ruto for giving handouts to woo voters, alleging that one can’t become President by giving out handouts.

According to Makau, the Ukambani region is fully behind former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to be the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya, noting that the One Kenya Alliance coalition is not yet dead.

“You can’t be a leader by giving handouts throughout. You can’t give Kenyans handouts for you to be president.

“That’s why we are supporting honorable Steven Musyoka to be the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya.”

“Watu wengine wanasema OKA imeisha my friend that’s a surprise for this country Raila ataenda hivyo, Ruto aende hivyo, na OKA iende hivyo.

“Hao UDA wanasema wako na numbers mnaona vile bunge tuliwashinda. Ni stories tu wanapiga ati wako na numbers, hawana numbers,” stated Patrick Makau.

Makau’s remarks come as Ruto cautioned competitors against discussing his church and Harambee donations.

The DP singled out his political rival, ODM Party leader Raila Odinga, telling him to desist from discussing his finances during his rallies.

While defending his donations which Odinga has termed as illicit proceeds, Ruto affirmed that he is assisting needy Kenyans.

