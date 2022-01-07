Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has wished his main rival in the upcoming polls, Raila Odinga, a happy birthday to the utter surprise of many.

Raila, who has turned 77, has not only received birthday wishes from his close allies but also his political foes.

The deputy president who said Raila will be his formidable competitor in the upcoming elections has not been left behind either.

In a Tweet on Friday, Ruto shared the photo of Raila Odinga and wished him long life.

“Happy birthday Jakom (Raila Odinga). May you be blessed with many more,” Ruto wrote.

Other fierce critics who have wished Raila Happy Birthday include Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici.

Ngirici wished the opposition leader a happy birthday yesterday in advance suggesting that there are no permanent enemies in politics.

“Happy 77th birthday Jakom,” Ngirici posted on her Facebook account.

Ruto and Raila have been touted as the front runners in the August 2022 State House bid to succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The duo worked closely during the 2005 referendum, enjoying a cordial relationship up to the chaotic 2007/08 General Election.

However, the two fell out immediately before the 2013 General Election and have since then remained to be political antagonists.

