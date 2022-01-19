Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Controversial city lawyer cum politician, Karen Nyamu, is at again and this time, it’s not about her usual dramas with baby daddy Samidoh.

Nyamu, who is seeking the Nairobi Senatorial seat on UDA ticket, was in a rally attended by Deputy President William Ruto, where she made remarks which saw her trending on social media.

Nyamu said Ruto is energetic enough to run the country unlike his counterpart Raila, who she labeled old enough for retirement benefits.

Nyamu said ladies love strong ‘chuma’ and that’s why they will vote for DP Ruto.

“Tunataka chuma imesimama, sio chuma mzee, sisi tuko na kijana hapa William Ruto…. Tunataka hii chuma yake,” she said.

Her remarks saw the crowd go wild as they chanted Ruto’s name as their presidential candidate.

Watch the viral video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.