Friday, January 7, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s support is waning by the day eight months to the much-awaited August elections.

This is after angry youths in West Pokot burnt Ruto’s UDA wheelbarrows ahead of his visit to the Rift Valley region on Saturday.

Ruto is expected in Eldoret in a rally that has been organized by his ally Oscar Sudi.

The youths’ move comes after West Pokot Governor Longanyapuo and his party defected to Azimio La Umoja.

In a viral video on Twitter, the youths are heard saying “UDA kwisha…”

The video has sparked reactions among social media users, with some saying it is politics of the past while others said it’s only a few individuals who decided to involve themselves in the act and lie to be the residents of Kapenguria.

This comes a few months after Ruto’s supporters in Kabarnet were combing the streets in search of three wheelbarrows that had been hoisted in the middle of the town – but were stolen by unknown people at night.

The UDA supporters had bought the wheelbarrows and hoisted them in the middle of the town to show their loyalty to the party only for them to be stolen at night.

They accused their opponents from KANU of having committed the act.

Only one Wheelbarrow was left but they feared losing it.

United Democratic Alliance [UDA], whose symbol is a wheelbarrow, has erected Wheelbarrows in a majority of the counties that have a large following.

