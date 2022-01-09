Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Even as Deputy President William Ruto sought to cement and completely lock the Rift Valley region safely under his grip with yesterday’s massive rally in Eldoret, where he was blessed by the community and officially released to go for the presidency, the DP is now facing another hurdle after he was accused of marginalizing the Kipsigis community within the larger Rift Valley.

According to a Kalenjin influencer and political commentator Abraham Mutai, popularly known online as Lord Abraham, Ruto has ignored and misused the Kipsigis community which represents 70% of the Kalenjins.

He noted that the DP has given the Kipsigis subtribe a raw deal in his political maneuvers.

Claiming that the second in command has relegated the populous community to second class, Mutai also asserted that Ruto favours his own Nandi community by prioritising Eldoret at the expense of South Rift.

Eldoret is mainly populated and dominated by the Nandi.

“Ruto treats KIPSIGIS as second class Citizens in the Kalenjin NATION.

“This despite the fact that 70% of KALENJIN votes are KIPSIGIS.

“He has prioritized Eldoret at the expense of South Rift. He has crippled south Rift leaders and made them beggars. And South Rift can’t speak!” Mutai wrote.

Mutai’s revelation could be the beginning of the end of Ruto since he is banking on his entire Rift Valley region to support him for the presidency in the upcoming August polls.

