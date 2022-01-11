Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – COTU boss Francis Atwoli has warned Kenyans against electing Deputy President William Ruto Kenya’s next president.

Speaking on Sunday, Atwoli warned that electing Ruto was equivalent to putting a criminal into State House, something that may cost the country dearly.

In a direct reference to Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, the trade unionist claimed that Ruto’s UDA party is made up of criminals who belong to jail and not to any public office.

“And as I have said this time and again that UDA is composed of criminals. This must be stopped,

“And in your right thinking, am advising you for free …reject William Samoei Ruto.

“Na muangalie wale watu wote William Samoei Ruto anatembea nao… they are criminals.

“Na msipomkataa mtajuta mtanikumbuka,” Atwoli said.

“Mkipigia Ruto kura kuwa rais mtanikumbuka,” he concluded.

On Saturday, during Ruto’s Eldoret rally, Senator Linturi urged Kalenjins to remove all the people who are not supporting Ruto from Uasin Gishu County, which indicates the kind of leadership the country will experience under UDA.

