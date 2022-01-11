Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Worrying details have surfaced regarding the composition of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel that worked under Dr. Elizabeth Muli and appointed the four new commissioners.

This is after it emerged that one of the panelists is a good friend of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is set to battle it out with Deputy President William Ruto, among other candidates for the presidency later this year.

Former Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner Elizabeth Meyo, who was among those appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in April last year to vet and select four commissioners to fill the vacancies in the electoral body, was indeed Raila’s mole in the selection committee after Raila appointed her to be the deputy chair of his presidential campaigns to the utter surprise of many, especially Ruto and his allies.

As Raila announced the formation of his campaign board, seven months to the election, Meyo was named as Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the board and deputy to Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, who is the chairman of Raila’s campaigns.

Mrs. Meyo will implement the board’s strategic and key decisions, head the campaign secretariat and make all vital decisions besides acting as the “sole campaign spokesperson”.

This comes as Ruto has sent a warning salvo at President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila against any attempts to rig him in the polls.

