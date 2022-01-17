Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Renown City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has made his biggest statement yet regarding this year’s poll and the Deputy President William Ruto.

In a combative tweet, Ahmednassir disowned Ruto in broad daylight, saying he has never endorsed him for president.

The lawyer declared that he has never endorsed Ruto and wondered why members of the Orange Democratic Movement were angry with him and constantly attacking him yet he has never supported Ruto.

“I’m not running for office. I’m a private citizen with small law practice.

“I have not declared my stand. I’m neutral 100%. I have not endorsed DP Ruto or any other politician…yet 40% of ODM’s and its attack dogs direct their anger/frustrations/despair at me…WHY?” stated Ahmednassir.

While indeed Ahmednasir has never publicly declared support for William Ruto or any other presidential candidate for that matter, he has, in the recent past, shown affiliation to certain political parties.

Last year in November, Ahmednasir was the chief guest in an event for the United Democratic Movement (UDM) associated with Mandera Governor Ali Roba.

The party held the funds drive in Nairobi aimed at facilitating mass registration of members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST