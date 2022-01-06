Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – President Uhuru and Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga bulldozed their way after successfully leading their troops in Parliament to pass the controversial Political Parties Amendment Bill despite several attempts by allies of Deputy President William Ruto to stall the process.

The Bill was passed after amendments by the DP allies failed to sail through before the floor of the house as pro-handshake MPs flexed their muscles in a show of numbers.

In a victory speech before the floor of the house, Majority Leader Amos Kimunya downplayed accusations that the Bill was only beneficial to Raila’s Azimio la Umoja, stating that all political parties would benefit from the Bill.

He defended the process in which the Bill was passed amidst the chaos that was witnessed on the floor of the house, insisting that the Bill underwent public participation.

“There has been lots of talk about public participation about this bill since 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and I really want to thank the people who interacted with the bill,” Kimunya stated.

Additionally, some of the pro- handshake MPs hit out at the DP for claiming that he had numbers in Parliament even as they shot down amendments by Ruto allies.

Previously, Ruto had stated that he would block the Bill from sailing through the house, citing that he had the support of over 150 MPs in parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST