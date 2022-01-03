Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Mumias East Member of Parliament Benjamin Washiali has officially quit politics.

Taking to his social media yesterday, Washiali announced that he will not run for office in the upcoming General Election.

According to Washiali, he will instead dedicate all his energy and resources to UDA and ensure that Deputy President William Ruto beats ODM Leader Raila Odinga to become the 5th president of Kenya.

The legislator thanked his constituents for allowing him to serve them for the past 15 years.

He affirmed that in his tenure, he improved the lives of his people.

“It’s been an honour serving the People of Mumias East, with gratitude I appreciate that you placed your hope and aspirations in me for the last 15years, I have served diligently, I’m grateful for the development strides we’ve made.”

“Therefore come August, I will not be running for office,” he stated.

Further, Washiali urged his people to elect the next leader who will prioritise their interests as well as offer effective service delivery.

“It is with much humility that I therefore once again ask you, people of Mumias East, to come August, elect a leader who will not only better the best that we have achieved this far, but also be tenacious and zealous in their service delivery,” he entailed.

The unprecedented turn of events sent tongues wagging since Washiali has been a strong defender of Ruto in and out of Parliament and a point man in Western Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST