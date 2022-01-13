Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s influence has grown beyond the borders, eight months to the General Election, much to the chagrin of his fierce competitor, William Ruto.

This is after a video of a South African National wishing him to become the fifth president of Kenya emerged.

It’s not clear when and where the video was shot but a banner of Raila and his Azimio la Umoja slogan indicates it is a recent video.

The man joyously said he wished Raila success during his campaigns towards being the fifth president.

“I wish Raila all the best in his campaign. May he be the fifth President of Kenya, lead the people of Kenya, and make sure that Kenya changes.

“The economy of Kenya improves. May he get rid of corruption all over Africa,” he said.

The man, identified as Peter Mohite, praised Raila, saying he is capable of changing the economy of Kenya.

He said Raila is capable of getting rid of corruption in Africa and he deserves to serve as the next president.

Watch the viral video below.

