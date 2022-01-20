Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has predicted when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will surpass Deputy President William Ruto in terms of popularity ahead of the August polls.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Atwoli opined the Azimio la Umoja patriarch is gaining ground on Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Atwoli, Raila was now at par with the DP in the Mount Kenya region going by the latest research by the COTU Department of Economic Education and Research.

“At COTU, we have numbers, which are not made public for obvious reasons.

“The head of the department intimated to me that at the moment, Raila and Ruto are neck to neck,” Atwoli revealed.

He noted that by April, the ODM Leader will surpass the country’s Second-in-Command in the popularity contest.

“By the time we get to April, Raila would have overtaken Ruto,” he declared.

At the same time, Atwoli reiterated his earlier stance that Ruto will not become Kenya’s fifth president, noting that he (Ruto) was not as popular as he thought and should not bank on the numbers in his political rallies.

This comes as Infotrak poll released on December 27, 2021, placed Raila ahead of Ruto in regards to nationwide popularity.

Odinga garnered 33 percent, registering an upward trajectory of 20 percent since 2020 while Ruto, who was popular with 44 of 100 Kenyans, dropped to 32 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST