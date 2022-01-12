Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – There was drama outside Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House Annex Office after the son of the late Busia North MP, Fredrick Oduya Oprong, chained himself outside the gate, decrying unemployment.

The man, identified as Lawrence Amuke Oprong, alleged that the Deputy President had promised him a job but failed to deliver on his promise.

He vowed that he will not leave the premises until Ruto personally addresses his grievances.

However, a squad of 20 plainclothes police officers managed to break the chain using a hacksaw.

The deceased MP’s son was taken to Central Police Station and later released after recording a statement.

He will be charged with causing a disturbance in a public space.

Ruto’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Talam, said the DP will address Oprong’s plight.

“DP has sorted the issue and asked his office to handle the young man’s case,” Talam said in a statement.

