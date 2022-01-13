Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised a Ksh 5 billion kitty to the Nairobi Business Community if he beats ODM leader Raila Odinga in the August polls.

Addressing a political rally in Eastleigh, Nairobi, yesterday, Ruto said that everyone shall get an opportunity to venture into business as he is going to ensure they build 20 new markets for the business people.

This is to help ensure the hawkers do not continue suffering in the hands of Nairobi County Council Askaris.

“The hustler Nation will establish a 50 billion annual Kitty for small businesses operating in Nairobi County to cushion them from predatory lenders.

“We will ensure everyone gets a chance to engage in business in Nairobi. This will help them get upgraded,” said Ruto.

Ruto called on Raila to stop complaining about him helping people at the grassroots level.

He promised to inject 50 billion to the small-scale businesses using government money.

“I heard Raila complaining that where am I getting money to give the bodaboda Operators and Mama mboga, I want to tell him that this year I will give 50 billion to the small-scale traders. That is government money,” added the DP.

He promised to fully implement the Big Four agenda by investing 100 billion in the housing sector, Agro-processing, Value addition, and Manufacturing to ensure the youths are employed.

Ruto said he will ensure the slum areas in the Kamukunji Sub County are upgraded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST